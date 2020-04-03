The husband of TV presenter Kate Garraway is in intensive care battling coronavirus.

Derek Draper is receiving emergency hospital treatment and Garraway was forced to self-isolate after she showed symptoms for the virus.

A spokesman for Garraway, 52, said “Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

“He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus.

“Kate hasn’t been tested, however she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday, and as a result has been on strict isolation with her children at home.”

Kate Garraway is in isolation with her children (Ian West/PA)

The TV presenter previously revealed on air that she had met the Prince of Wales on March 11.

She said on Good Morning Britain last week: “I think it was the first day he had stopped shaking hands and we did a kind of namaste greeting at the Prince’s Trust.”

She added that she had got “relatively close” to the prince.

“I don’t have any symptoms so I’m not blaming him for anything but people are going to be concerned,” she added.

“He’s a man who meets a lot of people, isn’t he?”

Charles was later diagnosed with coronavirus.

The couple are believed to have married in 2005 and have a daughter and a son.

She appeared to hint at her husband’s diagnosis in an Instagram post on Thursday night when discussing the national round of applause for NHS workers.

She wrote: “We had an extra special reason to #clapthecarers in our house tonight but there’s a special reason for us all isn’t there.

“Thank you to all the health workers caring for our loved ones and key workers keeping our lives going. You are incredible.”

Her Good Morning Britain colleague Piers Morgan said on Twitter: “Now it’s been made public, I can say this horrendous situation has brought the coronavirus sharply into the hearts of all of us at GMB.

“My love and prayers to Kate and Derek.”