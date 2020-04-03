More than 720,000 people tuned in to watch the 2020 Bafta Games Awards, as the ceremony was turned into an online-only event for the first time.

260,000 households watched the pre-recorded programme from across the world as it was shown on platforms including Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.

The show was Bafta’s first online-only awards and one of the only major awards celebrations to still go ahead despite the UK Government lockdown, rather than being postponed or cancelled.

Dara O Briain hosted from the basement in his home, while all nominees were asked to send an acceptance speech in advance – though they would have to wait until the stream began to find out if they had actually won.

A red carpet ceremony was originally due to take place at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.

On the night, action-adventure title Outer Wilds won the highly-sought Best Game gong, as well as Original Property and Game Design.

Role-playing title Disco Elysium managed to scoop three awards, while Luigi’s Mansion 3, Untitled Goose Game and Apex Legends were also among victors.

Call Of Duty: Mobile won the EE Mobile Game Of The Year, the only award voted for by the public.

The Bafta Fellowship went to Metal Gear maker Hideo Kojima, who said in a recorded message that he was “deeply honoured” to have been chosen for the award.