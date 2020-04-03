A duo of cheese experts, who saw all their all-you-can-eat cheese night events cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, have launched tasting kits, so people can hold their own night in isolation.

Homage2Fromage normally runs events across the UK but had to rethink how to do business after Covid-19 saw all events cancelled for the foreseeable future.

The small company, founded by Nick Copland and Vickie Rogerson, has now launched a kit that allows people to do a blind cheese-tastings from home.

The boxes include eight portions of cheese, numbered so people do not know what they are eating until afterwards when they can open the envelope of tasting notes.

The cheese also comes with crackers and chutney for people to enjoy in self-isolation.

Mr Copland said: “As with lots of businesses we’ve been adversely affected by Covid-19, but this has given us an opportunity to develop and launch a cheese box that brings the Homage2Fromage experience to your home.

“This isn’t just another box of cheese.

“This is a way to discover some of the finest cheeses in the world in the safety of your own home and test your cheesy knowledge too.”

Vickie Rogerson and Nick Copland cofounders of Homage2Fromage (Homage2Fromage)

They are available from this weekend for a limited period of time.

Ms Rogerson said: “We’ve wanted to launch a cheese box delivery service for years but we didn’t want to do it like everyone else.

“It had to reflect the uniqueness of our events and be an utter joy to experience. We hope that people enjoy them!”

The pair added that their advice for anyone holding an event from home was to “try it naked first” (without any accompaniments) and to “drink whatever you like”.

The boxes, available to be ordered online at homage2fromage.myshopify.com cost £40 for a box for two people, and £78 for a box for four people.