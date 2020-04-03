Children have been spotted in outfits from superheroes to princesses as Joe Wicks aired a fancy-dress special of his daily online PE lessons.

Wicks, known as The Body Coach, has been running fitness lessons on his YouTube channel since March 23 in an attempt to keep children fit during coronavirus lockdown.

On Friday, he hosted his session wearing a Spider-Man outfit, encouraging youngsters across the UK to also dress up for the day’s workout.

Who enjoyed the #FancyDressPEwithJoe today? Thanks to everyone who joined in this week. I’ll be back next week as usual Monday-Friday at 9am on The Body Coach Tv on @youtube 😀⚡️🔥 pic.twitter.com/0dL5A3AOf2 — The Body Coach (@thebodycoach) April 3, 2020

“Unfortunately, Joe couldn’t make it today so I have stepped in… I’m Spider-Man,” the fitness instructor said at the start of Friday’s video.

#fancydresspewithjoe harrison was delighted to see a fellow Spider-Man also with a broken hand 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZYWTSDNzH0 — Emma Finnie (@emmawfinnie) April 3, 2020

The workout reached more than a million views on YouTube, with plenty of parents sharing clips of their children taking part in costume.

In a post shared on Instagram, Wicks said that he will be donating “every single penny” of the money made by his online PE sessions during the coronavirus pandemic to the NHS.

He wrote: “As long as I’m the nation’s PE teacher, every single penny of the money generated on these videos is going to the place where we need it the most right now. All of it is going straight to the NHS, to support the real heroes right now.”

Anyone taking part in the PE lessons are also being encouraged to donate to The Trussell Trust, which supports more than 1,200 UK food banks.