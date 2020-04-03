Police have released CCTV footage of people who might have seen missing Owen Harding.

The 16-year-old was last seen leaving his home in Saltdean, East Sussex, on Thursday, March 26.

Sussex Police have released footage in which a person believed to be Owen is seen walking along Hamsey Road, Saltdean, at 6.15pm on the day he went missing, Thursday March 26.

It is believed the person matching Owen’s description was heading south, in the direction of the A259 South Coast Road.

Detective Inspector Mark Rosser said: “Within the footage there are two people who may have seen who we think is Owen walking along this road.

Owen Harding has been missing since March 26 (Family Handout/PA)

“Do you recognise yourself in the pictures? If this is you, we would really appreciate it if you could make contact with us as you may hold vital information to our investigation.“It’s been over a week since Owen was last seen or heard from and we are continuing to extensively investigate the circumstances around his disappearance.”

Owen is white, 5ft 11in to 6ft, of athletic build, with short brown hair. He is believed to have been wearing a blue round-neck jumper, dark joggers and white trainers.

Anyone who sees Owen should call 999 immediately and anyone with information should call 101 quoting Operation Chartwell.