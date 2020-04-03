Biomedical scientists and NHS laboratory staff have expressed “frustration” at a lack of resources preventing them from carrying out larger numbers of tests for Covid-19.

On Thursday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock committed to raising testing numbers to 100,000 a day by the end of April.

But health specialists said they were currently “testing to the limit of our materials”, adding that they were ready to increase capacity, but only if given a “reliable supply” of equipment to do so.

“The UK has numerous high-quality accredited laboratories with suitable equipment, with the capability to process over 100,000 tests per day, set up and ready to meet testing targets,” a spokesman for the Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS) said.

“Staffing levels are currently adequate to expand Covid-19 testing. Biomedical scientists across the UK have already been re-trained to carry out testing or free up virology-trained staff to focus on testing.

“Currently, England could process up to 25,000 a day, which by May could rise to 100,000, meeting the ambitious target set down by Matt Hancock, all within the NHS. However, there is a material supply issue with a worldwide shortage in reagent kits.

“The supply of precision plastics that are used with the reagents are not due to be ready until mid-May.”

#100,000Tests a day by May? The workforce is ready – if you give us what we need. We outline the current situation on COVID-19 testing in UK, explain what COVID-19 testing is and what we need as a profession to succeed in this very ambitious goal:https://t.co/IwivJ3BdVV pic.twitter.com/kR5OIacrfJ — IBMS #AtTheHeartOfHealthcare (@IBMScience) April 3, 2020

Currently, around 10,000 tests are being carried out each day. Mr Hancock has unveiled a “five pillar” plan to increase the number to ten times that.

Laying out the strategy at a press briefing on Thursday, he said it would include working with universities and private businesses to establish new swab testing sites.

Plans are also in place for leading pharmaceutical firms to help create a British diagnostics industry “at scale” to help reach the 100,000 target.

The IBMS urged the Government to be cautious when ramping up testing and ensure that supply chains were secured.

It added that there was a “very real risk” that hospitals would run out of reagents, leaving patients unable to be tested.

A reagent is a chemical needed to determine if a coronavirus test is positive or negative.

Mr Hancock has said the Government’s previous commitment – set out by Boris Johnson – to get to 250,000 tests a day “still stands” but put a “very clear timeline” on his goal of 100,000 by the end of the month.