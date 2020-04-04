A staff member at north London’s Pentonville Prison has died after suffering Covid-19 symptoms, the Prison Officers’ Association (POA) said.

He was named as Bovil Peter, a support staff worker at the men’s prison who was married and believed to be in his sixties.

POA national chairman Mark Fairhurst, who did not know if Mr Peter had any underlying health conditions, said: “He was an experienced member of staff, of operational support grade working at HMP Pentonville, and he died earlier this week due to Covid-19 symptoms.”

Mr Fairhurst added: “I just want to highlight the fact that this (Covid-19) puts us all at risk.

“We are on the front line doing a commendable job on behalf of society and he will be sadly missed by all his colleagues.

“We wish the best for his family and friends.”