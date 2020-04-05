Lord Bath of Longleat has died aged 87 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Alexander Thynn, 7th Marquess of Bath, died on Saturday after being admitted to the Royal United Hospital in Bath on March 28.

During his time there, it was confirmed that he had Covid-19.

Longleat Safari Park confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Sunday, expressing their “deepest sadness” at Lord Bath’s death.

Lord Bath of Longleat has died aged 87 (PA)

They added: “The family would like to express their great appreciation for the dedicated team of nurses, doctors and other staff who cared so professionally and compassionately for Alexander in these extremely difficult times for everyone.”

“They would politely request a period of privacy to deal with their loss.”