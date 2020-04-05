The number of people in Scotland who have died after contracting coronavirus is up to 220, a rise of two from Saturday, the Scottish Government has said.

A total of 3,706 people across Scotland have now tested positive for the virus, up from 3,345 on the previous day, according to the latest figures published on the Government’s website.

In total, 23,143 patients have been tested across the country since the outbreak began, and numerous drive-through testing facilities are now opening – including one at Glasgow Airport – and a temporary hospital is being constructed at Glasgow’s SEC.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon again reiterated the figures should not be taken as truly representative of events from the weekend, with a change in the way deaths are reported.

Sunday’s briefing also included an apology from chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood after photos of herself and her family near their second home in Earlsferry, Fife, were published in The Scottish Sun.

Dr Calderwood later resigned, saying in a statement: “I am deeply sorry for my actions and the mistakes I have made.

“The First Minister and I have had a further conversation this evening and we have agreed that the justifiable focus on my behaviour risks becoming a distraction from the hugely important job that government and the medical profession has to do in getting the country through this coronavirus pandemic.

“Having worked so hard on the government’s response, that is the last thing I want.

“The most important thing to me now and over the next few very difficult months is that people across Scotland know what they need to do to reduce the spread of this virus and that means they must have complete trust in those who give them advice.

“It is with a heavy heart that I resign as Chief Medical Officer.

“I will work with my team over the next few days to ensure a smooth transition to my successor.”

As well as the daily updated figures, the First Minister also said: “I can confirm today that the provider of the Burlington Care Home has notified the Care Inspectorate of 16 deaths over the period March 27 to today.

“Twelve of those were displaying symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

“We remain in close contact with Burlington Care Home through the Inspectorate about the situation there.

“The home currently has sufficient staff cover and it also has adequate supplies of personal protective equipment.

“More broadly we’re in close contact with the Care Inspectorate to understand how Covid-19 is affecting the delivery of care across the country.”

Elsewhere, almost 10,000 people including more than 4,700 health care staff have offered the NHS their support.

From that 9,908 there are medical and nursing students, retired NHS staff, those on a career break from the service and outside healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government also announced families unable to access food as a result of the outbreak will get support from local authorities with £30 million of new investment.

The funding will support those most in need including families with children who are eligible for free school meals, older people, those with long-term health conditions and pregnant women.

Councils will split the fund with £4.7 million allocated to Glasgow, £2.2 million for Fife and £2.1 million in North Lanarkshire.