Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to hospital because his coronavirus symptoms have persisted.

What does this mean, and who will lead the country’s response to the crisis?

Why has Mr Johnson been taken to hospital?

The Prime Minister was transferred to hospital as a “precautionary measure” on the advice of his doctor, according to Number 10.

Ten days after his positive test for Covid-19, Mr Johnson is still suffering a high temperature.

He is understood to be in an NHS hospital in London, where he will stay for “as long as needed”.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (Pippa Fowles/Downing Street)

Who is leading the Government?

When the Prime Minister first announced that he was ill last week, it was said that the Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, would take over if Mr Johnson became too sick to work.

On Sunday night, a spokesman insisted that Mr Johnson remains “in charge of the Government” despite his hospital admission, however, it is understood that Mr Raab is likely to chair the daily Covid-19 meeting on Monday morning for ministers and officials which is usually taken by the PM.

Has Mr Johnson been working since his diagnosis?

Boris Johnson has led several meetings via video conferencing since his diagnosis including the Cabinet.

He has shared several video updates from his Number 11 flat and stepped outside to join the nationwide clap for NHS staff on Thursday evening.

Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus. You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020



Has his pregnant fiancee been ill?

Carrie Symonds said she had been suffering Covid-19 symptoms, but is “on the mend”.

Ms Symonds, 32, who is expecting the couple’s first baby in early summer, said she was not tested for the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA)

She tweeted on Saturday: “I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.

“Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be v reassuring.”

She had previously shared a picture of her self-isolating in south London away from Downing Street.

Has anybody else in Government been ill?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is already back at work after having tested positive for Coronavirus.

Scotland Secretary Alister Jack also developed telltale signs of the illness.

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty self-quarantined after he noticed symptoms, and the Prime Minister’s chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, also self isolated.

What has the reaction been to the news of the Prime Minister’s hospitalisation?

Politicians on both sides of the House of Commons have wished Mr Johnson well since the announcement.

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said the “whole country is united in wanting our PM to get fit and well as soon as possible”.

Thoughts with @BorisJohnson this evening. Whatever political persuasion the whole country is united in wanting our PM to get fit and well as soon as possible #BackBoris — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) April 5, 2020

Labour MP Jess Phillips sent her regards to Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds, saying “it must be such a worry”.