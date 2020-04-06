The nation’s front pages are dominated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s admission to hospital over his persistent coronavirus symptoms.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and The Sun all lead with Mr Johnson being forced to seek hospital treatment after struggling to recover from his coronavirus symptoms at home.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Johson taken to hospital for coronavirus treatment”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oAEYSet7gR — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 5, 2020

The PM was admitted on doctor’s advice in order to undertake “precautionary tests” on his condition, according to the Daily Mail and Metro.

MAIL LATE EDITION: Boris taken to hospital #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5U13InnsaJ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 5, 2020

METRO SECOND EDITION: Fears as sick PM’s taken to hospital #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5TI4tkGFDC — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 5, 2020

The Guardian leads with Mr Johnson alongside a story on the Queen’s “message of hope” to the nation.

Guardian front page, Monday 6 April 2020: Boris Johnson admitted to hospital with coronavirus pic.twitter.com/3dQh7hJxef — The Guardian (@guardian) April 5, 2020

The Daily Express says the Queen’s broadcast “rallied the nation”, while the Daily Mirror calls her message a “heartfelt rallying cry”.

Elsewhere, the i leads with Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s warning that the Government may have to introduce a ban on outdoor exercise if the public continues to flout social distancing rules.

Hedge funds are continuing to short-sell British listed companies despite a plea from the Bank of England to stop, according to The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Hedge funds ignore Bank plea to stop short selling #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/leQT9lrntN — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 5, 2020

The Financial Times says regulators have freed up $500 billion (£410 billion) to help banks “absorb” the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Monday April 6 https://t.co/sAczLCamSg pic.twitter.com/BqSboOJwoW — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 5, 2020

And the Daily Star says people have been “torching” 5G towers over coronavirus fears.