PENARTH and Cardiff South MP Stephen Doughty has praised Sir Keir Starmer's victory as Labour leader during a ballot of party members last week.

The MP for Holborn and St Pancras defeated Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Baily.

Mr Doughty has previously expressed his support for Sir Keir, who won on the first round of voting with 56.2 per cent of ballots cast.

Stephen called Sir Keir's ascension a 'ray of hope,' and said that the party should now turn its attention to winning elections.

He said: “I am so pleased that Keir Starmer has become UK Labour leader.

“The ray of hope Keir represents could not come at a more critical time.

“His message of unity has won over members up and down the country – and we need to ensure that we model that through the whole of the UK Labour Party.

“And it is clear that Labour comes out of this contest stronger, with Rebecca and Lisa running really positive campaigns.

“The UK General Election result in December was devastating for Labour and we cannot repeat it.

"That’s why Keir’s campaign was all about focussing the party on winning elections. Only then can we change people’s lives.

"Welsh Labour, and First Minister Mark Drakeford will now be working closely with Keir to ensure we win the Senedd elections next year.

“Keir has already shown his commitment to Wales and Welsh Labour, and personally visited Cardiff South and Penarth with me just a few months ago to meet local residents.

“We also need to restore people’s trust in the Labour Party as a force for good - a crucial part of that is tackling antisemitism.

"I know that Keir has the values, vision and moral compass needed to fight for justice at home and abroad – and that is needed more than ever.

“Nobody could have predicted the campaign ending in these hugely difficult circumstances - and regardless of the result, our primary thoughts at the moment are with all those affected by coronavirus, and our brilliant NHS and social care staff, and key workers up and down the country who are keeping us going and saving lives every day.

"The Labour Party’s number one priority right now is working across party lines to help the country get through this.

“I am also delighted Angela Rayner has been elected our new UK Deputy Leader – someone who I have campaigned with on a range of issues over many years.”