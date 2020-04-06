Ed Miliband will return to the Labour frontbench under Sir Keir Starmer as the new leader revealed an overhauled shadow cabinet that includes his former leadership rivals.

Mr Miliband, who was succeeded by Jeremy Corbyn after leading the party to electoral defeat, was named as the new shadow business secretary on Monday.

His predecessor in the role, Rebecca Long-Bailey, has been moved to education and joins fellow leadership rivals Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry in Sir Keir’s top team.

My statement on being announced as the Shadow Business and Energy Secretary: pic.twitter.com/gxP5Jc1ZEC — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) April 6, 2020

David Lammy, a leading voice against the Windrush scandal who practised as a barrister, was named as shadow justice secretary.

The moves will be seen as an attempt to unite a fractured party, bringing back some names from the party’s recent past while holding onto some who excelled under Mr Corbyn.

Sir Keir said: “I’m proud to have appointed a Shadow Cabinet that showcases the breadth, depth and talents of the Labour Party.

“This is a new team that will be relentlessly focused on acting in the national interest to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and rebuilding Labour so that it can win the next election.”

Anneliese Dodds - shadow chancellor of the exchequer

Lisa Nandy, shadow foreign secretary

Nick Thomas-Symonds, shadow home secretary

Rachel Reeves, shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

David Lammy, shadow justice secretary

John Healey, shadow defence secretary

Ed Miliband, shadow business, energy and industrial secretary

Emily Thornberry, shadow international trade secretary

Jonathan Reynolds, shadow work and pensions secretary

Jonathan Ashworth, shadow secretary of state for health and social care

Rebecca Long-Bailey, shadow education secretary

Jo Stevens, shadow digital, culture, media and sport

Luke Pollard, shadow environment, food and rural affairs secretary

Rosena Allin-Khan, shadow minister for mental health

Mr Miliband led a more moderate party than his immediate successor Mr Corbyn, who guided Labour to its worst general election defeat since 1935.

His return comes after he found fresh popularity hosting a podcast in the wake of his 2015 general election defeat.

Ms Thornberry has been appointed shadow international trade secretary, after Ms Nandy replaced her in the role of shadow foreign secretary.

Proud to have appointed a Shadow Cabinet that showcases the breadth, depth & talents of our party. We will be relentlessly focused on acting in the national interest to respond to coronavirus & on rebuilding Labour so that it can win the next election. https://t.co/NYpYqdEZZH — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 6, 2020

Mr Lammy returns from the backbenches having been brought into government by Tony Blair.

Ian Murray, who ran for the deputy leadership, returns as shadow Scotland secretary after resigning from the role under Mr Corbyn while criticising his leadership.

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, who also unsuccessfully stood to be deputy and who continues to work as a hospital doctor, is shadow minister for mental health.

John Healey was moved to become shadow defence secretary having served in education for Mr Corbyn.

But allies of Mr Corbyn also lost out, with Richard Burgon not making the cut and Baroness Chakrabarti no longer having a role.

Sir Keir was reshaping the party having secured 56% of the 490,731 votes cast in the three-month leadership contest. Angela Rayner won the deputy leadership race.