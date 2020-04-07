GAVIN and Stacey star Ruth Jones has sent a message of support to all those staying at home to save lives.

The writer and actress made a short video which has been shared by the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales.

In it she stresses the importance of staying at home to support the NHS during the current coronavirus outbreak.

She said: "I know it doesn't feel like you're doing very much."

"But what we're doing is huge because we are slowing down the spread of the virus and we are relieving the pressure on our wonderful, amazing, incredible NHS."

Ruth, best known for writing the hit BBC comedy Gavin and Stacey in which she stars as Nessa, ended the video by thanking people in English and Welsh.