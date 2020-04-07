A care home has put children’s messages of support on a billboard to spread cheer around the local community.

The Huntington and Langham Estate in Hindhead, Surrey, recently put out a request for artwork and other examples of creativity from local children to help raise residents’ spirits given the current coronavirus lockdown.

Having received dozens of pieces of artwork, the home wanted to extend that positivity back into the local community and commissioned a billboard to do so.

Seven-year-old Faith Wakeford with her parents Mark and Victoria (Huntington and Langham Estate/PA)

Seven-year-old Faith Wakeford, whose great-grandmother lives at Huntington House, produced the artwork that said: “We want to ceep you safe!”

Measuring six metres by three metres, the billboard stands at a roundabout on London Road in Hindhead.

Director of Huntington and Langham Estate Charlie Hoare said: “Our call for artwork received a tremendously positive response, so we felt it only right that we projected that positivity back into our community.

The billboard stands at a roundabout in Hindhead (Huntington and Langham Estate/PA)

“Amidst the many wonderful messages of support, Faith’s in particular stood out. Our residents, whilst holding up well at present, are facing hardship having had to miss out on seeing relatives and leaving the home. Faith’s words summed it up, these restrictions are about keeping them safe. We need to hold onto that thought throughout this crisis.”

Earlier this month Joan Blacker, who lives at the home, celebrated her 100th birthday with family despite the lockdown, using FaceTime to connect with her many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren via a video-call.