Lorraine Kelly has thanked fans who sent messages of support after she was overcome with emotion after her daughter Rosie appeared on Good Morning Britain live from Singapore.

The TV star appeared to choke back tears as she told Rosie Smith, 25, that she missed her as she made a guest appearance on the breakfast TV show.

Thinking of everyone who is separated from their loved ones at this difficult time. Stay well, Rosie!@reallorraine | #GMB pic.twitter.com/wvMraJwiwE — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 7, 2020

Smith, who is currently living in Singapore, told viewers about daily life in the country and Kelly told her: “It’s so good to talk to you, it’s so good to see your wee face, I do miss you.

“Stay safe love.”

Dr Hilary added:”Rosie, lovely to see you talking to your mum about serious stuff and I’m sure you will catch up on the personal stuff later.”

Thanks for you lovely comments about @SmithKRosie – much appreciated. I’m biased but she’s terrific xxxx https://t.co/crWbuPDVKM — Lorraine (@reallorraine) April 7, 2020

