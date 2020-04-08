About four in 10 cars on the roads in Greater Manchester are taking advantage of quieter conditions during the coronavirus lockdown by exceeding the speed limit, Andy Burnham has said.

The region’s mayor said figures show an expected large decrease in the number of vehicles on the roads, but the number of speeding motorists has doubled.

In his weekly press briefing, Mr Burnham said: “That would be more worrying in any event but it’s particular worrying when more families are out and about taking walks and there are people running and cycling. There are just more people on our pavements.

Police are currently patrolling the network. If your journey is not deemed essential then you will be told to return to your home address and may be fined. Stay home, save lives and protect the NHS! pic.twitter.com/P3CAXPEohn — North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) April 8, 2020

“Greater Manchester Police will be targeting hotspots where speeding is happening.”

Last week, two other police forces said they had seen an increase in speeding and warned motorists not to drive irresponsibly during the travel restrictions.

North Wales Police caught a driver travelling at 113mph on the A55 at Northop and another at 101mph on the A5 near Corwen, while North Yorkshire Police said a BMW was clocked travelling at 132mph on the A168 at Asenby, near Thirsk.