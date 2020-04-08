Two men licked their hands in a supermarket and wiped them over meat, fresh produce and fridge handles.

Police are hunting the pair who entered the Sainsbury’s store in Lancaster Road, Morecambe, at about 1.45pm on Saturday.

The store was thoroughly disinfected and the food had to be destroyed, said police.

One of two young men who police are searching for (Lancashire Constabulary)

Inspector James Martin, of Lancashire Police, said: “That anyone could think this sort of behaviour is appropriate or amusing even in normal times is beyond me, but at this time of crisis when many people have been faced with empty shelves in some shops is flabbergasting.

“It is utterly despicable and I would appeal for anyone who knows who these people are to get in touch.”

One offender is described as aged in his early 20s, white, with black hair, and wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

The other is also in his early 20s, white, also with dark hair, wearing a black jacket, white hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms and hiking boots.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 0693 of April 4.