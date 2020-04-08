Melania Trump is spreading colourful Easter cheer to workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the annual White House Easter Egg Roll cancelled due to concerns about large gatherings, the first lady is giving 25,000 commemorative wooden eggs to children’s hospitals, federal agencies, aid groups and supermarket chains.

25,000 eggs are being delivered to children’s hospitals, federal agencies, aid groups and supermarkets (AP/Evan Vucci)

The pastel-coloured eggs would have been handed out to participants in the egg roll on April 13, the day after Easter.

The eggs are being delivered to the Children’s National Hospital, the National Institutes of Health, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services, the American Red Cross and local supermarket chains as a “small token of appreciation” for those serving the public, her office said.

The first lady also released a video message thanking medical professionals and others on the front lines of the response to the virus.

“It is because of you that the people of America are receiving the care and treatment they need,” she says in the video on behalf of herself and US President Donald Trump.

“We stand united with you and we salute your courageous and compassionate efforts. Our prayers are with all who are fighting this invisible enemy, Covid-19.”