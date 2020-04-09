The daughters of a nurse murdered 25 years ago say they just want to be able to “remember her for her” and not the brutal manner of her death as they issue a fresh appeal for information.

Mother-of-three Janet Brown was 51 when she was beaten to death in her family home in the village of Radnage in Buckinghamshire on April 10 1995.

In a fresh appeal, Mrs Brown’s daughters Zara and Roxanne said they just want the closure of knowing who was responsible for the killing.

Zara, 48, told the PA news agency: “None of it really makes sense, that is just what is so difficult to understand really.”

Janet Brown’s daughters Roxanne and Zara (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Mrs Brown, who was working with a medical research team at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, had never mentioned being stalked or expressed any concern about being at home alone.

Roxanne, 42, said: “It would bring us a lot of comfort to know that we have finally got some justice for our mum and just allow us to remember her for her.

“It is really hard for me to remember my mum for her and I would love to be able to move past the murder and this unsolved crime.”

Zara, Roxanne and their brother Ben – who lives in Switzerland – have accepted that 25 years on, the killer might be dead.

But they think someone must have some vital information that could help solve the case.

Zara said: “Before, maybe (a witness) felt some loyalty to whoever did it, or maybe they felt scared.

“But circumstances might have changed and they feel able to get in touch with the police.”

Roxanne said: “I would still take a lot of comfort from knowing I don’t have to always wonder and think that somebody is still out there – that would still help us I think as a family.”

Anyone with any information on the killing is urged to contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.