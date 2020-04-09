A selection of Manchester celebrities have shot home-made videos to urge people to stay at home over Easter because of the coronavirus.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Michael Carrick, Manchester City’s Steph Houghton, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder and Coronation Street’s Dan Brocklebank have lent their support to the initiative, coordinated by Greater Manchester Police.

Boxer Anthony Crolla, Kyle Ross from the rock group Fuzzy Sun, and Lancashire county cricketer Keaton Jennings are also involved.

The videos, to be released across the long weekend, also feature key workers in the fight against Covid-19 including a nurse, a teacher, and police officers and staff.

#StayAtHomeGM | We're still receiving a lot of queries around the restrictions announced last week. We ask that you please only contact the police for policing issues, and not for general advice on the restrictions. Full guidance ➡️ https://t.co/CFTGvRUKZs Thank you. — Greater Manchester Police #StayHomeSaveLives (@gmpolice) March 29, 2020

The move comes after an increase last weekend in breaches of social distancing guidelines in the area.

“Although the majority of the public across Greater Manchester have abided by the guidelines since they came into effect, last weekend saw a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 breaches reported to police,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

“Following this, high-profile voices from across Greater Manchester have joined together to support the #StayHomeSaveLives campaign to reinforce the importance of the Government message to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.

“Traditionally, Easter weekend sees increased activity in and around public spaces – including places of worship, beauty spots and town centres – as well as large gatherings of families and friends at residential properties.

“This year celebrations will differ, as we continue to follow Government guidelines and stay at home in an effort to help limit the transmission of Covid-19.”