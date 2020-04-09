EE is to give all NHS staff free unlimited data for six months to support workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mobile operator, part of the BT Group, said all NHS staff could register online for the offer using a valid NHS email address.

Those already receiving discounts through the NHS discount scheme are also eligible and, once signed up, workers will receive a text message confirming unlimited data has been added to their account until October 9.

Fellow mobile operator Vodafone has also launched a similar scheme for NHS staff.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at BT and EE said: “As we all continue to navigate these uncertain times, staying connected to loved ones is increasingly important.

“Using our network, we wanted to show a small token of our appreciation for the work the NHS is doing to keep us all safe; hopefully this will help them to keep in touch with friends and family during this difficult time.”

As part of the announcement, actor Kevin Bacon, a regular star of EE TV adverts, will appear in a new advert detailing the new scheme.

Appearing from isolation at his home in the United States, says of the NHS: “We’re clapping for you, we’re rooting for you but most of all, we’re thankful for you.”