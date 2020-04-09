A police chief has said his force is only “a few days away” from introducing measures such as road blocks and searching shopping trolleys as people continue to flout the coronavirus regulations.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley said a “three-week grace period” is over in the county and the force will now be issuing fines and arresting people breaking the rules.

He said further measures will also be implemented should people continue to flout the regulations – including “marshalling” supermarkets and checking the items in baskets and trolleys.

Northamptonshire Police chief Nick Adderley said all action his officers take is about saving lives

The comments were branded “outrageous” by UK civil liberties group Big Brother Watch, which compared the measures to a “police state”.

Mr Adderley said forces are “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” when it comes to policing the new rules, and he added that Government guidance on how to police the rules “could be even clearer”.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, he said: “I really need to emphasise the point, this is about saving people’s lives, this is the really serious end of what we do.

“The role of the police is to preserve lives and protect property and we have to do that and we will do that.

“If things don’t improve, and we don’t get the compliance we would expect, then the next stage will be road blocks and it will be stopping people to ask why they are going, where they’re going.

“This is about reasonableness and if people are not reasonable in terms of the journeys and the trips they are taking, they are going to fall foul of the law.

“We will not, at this stage, be setting up road blocks. We will not, at this stage, start to marshal supermarkets and checking the items in baskets and trolleys to see whether it’s a legitimate, necessary item.

“But again, be under no illusion, if people do not heed the warnings and the pleas I’m making today, we will start to do that.”

He stressed the force is “only a few days away” from that point.

On the clarity of Government guidance on policing the regulations, Mr Adderley said: “The law itself in terms of the five or six points that have come out in terms of the Coronavirus Bill – they are quite simple in terms of their narrative.

“But the interpretation of that is very, very difficult.

“The issue about, what is a necessary item, only go out for necessities – what is a necessity?

“If we’re stopping somebody because they’ve bought a barbecue set or they’ve bought a child’s toy, you could argue that’s not necessary.

“On the other hand, you could argue it absolutely is necessary – because in terms of the mental health and trying to keep people entertained over this period of lockdown, that is very necessary.

“So the nuances and the interpretation is really ambiguous – that’s why I’m saying to officers, use your common sense, use your discretion.

“I think the guidance could be even clearer, but it’s where do you draw the line?”

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, said: “The suggestion of police rummaging through people’s shopping trolleys is outrageous.

“It would be completely disproportionate for police to start investigating shopping baskets or stopping every car at road checks, and there’s no legal basis for them to do so.

“You’d think police have far more important work to do. This public health crisis requires public co-operation, not a police state.

“Threats of unlawful and heavy-handed policing remain a daily occurrence and urgently need to be reined in.”

This comes as forces across England and Wales are urging people to stay at home with good weather expected over the Easter weekend.

Cheshire police said there are plans for patrols on major roads with officers stopping drivers to check whether their travel is essential, while Avon and Somerset said there will be more police on the roads in the area.

Superintendent Glyn Fernquest, from Gwent Police said: “We will be stepping up our response to enforcement this week. There can be no excuses.

“If you do decide to go out, you may be approached by one of our officers. Expect them to talk to you about why you have decided to travel by any means.”

Norfolk Police revealed the force received more than 300 calls last weekend about people ignoring guidance with 109 warnings issued, along with 16 summons for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

And police in Greater Manchester announced officers were called out to nearly 500 house parties between March 25 and April 7 as the force launched an appeal, featuring celebrities such as Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder, urging people to stick to the rules.

Police have been given new powers to break up gatherings and fine people breaching restriction of movement rules under the Health Protection Regulations 2020.

The legislation bars people from leaving their home without a “reasonable excuse”, which includes getting “basic necessities” such as food and medical supplies, attending to a medical need, exercising and work which cannot be done at home.

The law does not specify what type of food, drink or other items are permissible when shopping, with supermarkets, corner shops, off licences, hardware stores, pet shops and post offices allowed to stay open.

Guidance issued by the National Police Chiefs Council and the College of Policing states there is no power to “stop and account” – where an officer stops someone and asks where they are going – and says road checks on every vehicle are “disproportionate”.