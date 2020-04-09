FORTY-ONE more people have died with the coronavirus in Wales, meaning 286 people have now passed away with the disease.

There have been no further confirmed cases in the Cardiff and Vale Health Board area.

Public Health Wales also reported 16 new cases of covid-19 in Wales, however, the lower numbers are due to a "much shorter period of six hours of testing," it said.

"Case numbers will return to normal on Friday, as we return to 24 hour reporting," Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus outbreak response at PHW said.

“As part of our efforts to continually expand testing, there is now a Deloitte testing facility operational at Cardiff City Stadium.

"This is part of the UK-wide plan to test key workers. In Wales this has been led by Public Health Wales, Welsh Government, the Local Resilience Forum, and Deloitte.

"Please note that the facility is for key workers and you should only attend if invited."

The slight increase in cases takes the total figure up to 4,089, although the true number of cases in likely to be higher.

It comes as NHS Wales chief executive Andrew Goodall said there has been "significant decreases in public transmission".

"I am grateful to the public for complying (with lockdown rules). This is what is making the greatest difference."

Mr Goodall added that around 50 per cent of Wales' critical care beds are currently available, with one in three occupied by people with the coronavirus.

"We are in a place where we can currently cope with pressure."