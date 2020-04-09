Timelapse video from inside an NHS Nightingale hospital being built in the West Country to treat coronavirus patients has been released.

The medical facility is being built at a conference centre at the University of the West of England in Bristol, and will be capable of caring for up to 1,000 Covid-19 patients when it opens.

The Nightingale hospitals are part of a nationwide effort to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Elizabeth O’Mahoney, NHS regional director for the South West, said: “This is the single biggest challenge facing our country for generations.

“The Nightingale Bristol will support our hospitals to care for critically ill patients as and when needed.

“We would prefer never to even admit a patient, but it will be in place if needed.

“We would ask that everyone in the south west follows the national recommendations to stay at home, observe social distancing, protect your local NHS and each of you will help save lives.”