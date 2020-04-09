Boris Johnson has been moved out of the intensive care unit where he has been undergoing treatment for coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

A No 10 spokesman said that the Prime Minister had been returned to the ward at St Thomas’ Hospital as his condition continued to improve.

“The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” the spokesman said.

“He is in extremely good spirits.”