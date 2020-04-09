A bagpiper has praised the “forgotten heroes” in the latest tribute to NHS staff across the country.

While his normal work playing at weddings and funerals has stopped, Alasdair Henderson is now working as a security supervisor at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The 55-year-old, from Dumbarton, played his pipes in his back garden last Thursday as people in the four nations clapped for the carers and frontline health workers helping tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

When he found out he was on shift in time for the latest tribute, he asked to bring along his pipes to the hospital, which bosses agreed to.

Mr Henderson praised the NHS staff who are “keeping a brave face” as they walk past him in and out of the hospital each day.

He told the PA news agency: “(Bagpiping is) my full-time job normally but obviously that’s all dried up just now with no weddings or funerals, so I’m working with One Recruitment as a security supervisor with the extra agency security that have been drafted in to help control access to the hospital.

“Staff are upbeat, although tired. You see them coming out, they’re all physically drained but they’re keeping a brave face and smiling and trying to do the best they can.

“I did this at my back door last Thursday and when I knew I was going to be on shift here tonight, I asked if it would be possible to go out and do it.

“I think they’ve always been the forgotten heroes – the NHS staff.

“For them to come out and get that public acknowledgement through the clap or whatever is great.”