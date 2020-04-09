Britons have turned out for a third consecutive Thursday night for a nationwide round of applause in recognition of key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Westminster Bridge was lined with clapping Metropolitan Police officers and firefighters, while construction workers outside the new Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate also showed their appreciation.

They were joined in the weekly Clap for Carers celebrations by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who applauded outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London.

Staff from the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London respond to rousing applause (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

NHS staff are risking their lives to treat patients during the pandemic (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Staff from the Royal Liverpool University Hospital join in the national applause (Peter Byrne/PA)

Members of the emergency services lined up on Westminster Bridge in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Officers from the Metropolitan Police joined in (Victoria Jones/PA)

Firefighters applauded local heroes (Yui Mok/PA)

Fire and ambulance staff applauded outside Springburn community fire station in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA))

A woman bangs a saucepan from her flat window in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Firefighters clapped outside the new Nightingale Hospital at the Harrogate Convention Centre (Danny Lawson/PA)

Construction workers also joined in (Danny Lawson/PA)

The temporary hospital was illuminated blue when it got darker (Danny Lawson/PA)

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, left, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak took part outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Boats sprayed jets of water on the Thames during the round of applause (Yui Mok/PA)

NHS workers at Cramlington Hospital in Northumberland film members of the Northumberland Fire and Rescue service applauding (Owen Humphreys/PA)