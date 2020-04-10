The mother of a 35-year-old woman who was found dead at her home has spoken of the loss of her “bubbly” daughter as a man arrested on suspicion of murder was released without charge.

The body of Theresa Redmond, a mother of one, was found at the property in Wellington Close, Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, on Thursday.

Theresa Redmond (Family handout/PA)

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but Surrey Police have confirmed he has been released with no further action to be taken.

Ms Redmond’s mother, Jules Turner, 60, told the PA news agency that she had been informed by police that a post-mortem examination had shown no sign that her death was suspicious.

She explained that Ms Redmond had suffered from scoliosis, a sideways curvature of the spine, and took painkillers to handle the pain.

She said her daughter was unable to work because of her back condition but ran a Facebook page to help children with ADHD.

Describing her daughter, Ms Turner said: “She was a bubbly girl, she was funny, always there to help people out.”

Ms Turner added: “There’s a possibility she was in so much pain with her back and on so many painkillers, there’s a possibility she might have taken too many, she was getting quite forgetful lately.”

She said that her daughter, whose 18-year-old son Ryan is in the Army, had also struggled to come to terms with the death of her brother, Christopher, who was diabetic and died in London last year.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “A man arrested following the discovery of a woman’s body at an address in Walton-on-Thames yesterday, has been released with no further action.

“The body of the 35-year-old woman was found at an address in Wellington Close just before 3am.

“Her family has been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“A post-mortem has been completed today (April 10), and as a result the 39-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of murder has now been released with no further action.

“The death remains unexplained at this time and our inquiries are continuing on behalf of the coroner.”

Ms Turner, who is unable to work because of the Covid-19 crisis, has launched a fundraising appeal to help pay for her daughter’s funeral.

For details visit: www.gofundme.com/f/k7du34-my-daughter-funeral