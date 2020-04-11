A powerful tribute to Britons who have died from coronavirus is among the stories featured on Saturday’s front pages.

The Guardian leads with a tribute to “the lives cut short” by Covid-19, alongside a collage of some of the victims’ faces.

The Guardian leads with a tribute to "the lives cut short" by Covid-19, alongside a collage of some of the victims' faces.

The Independent says Britain’s Friday death toll of 980 reported victims was the “highest number of daily fatalities for hospitalised patients in Europe to date”.

The Independent says Britain's Friday death toll of 980 reported victims was the "highest number of daily fatalities for hospitalised patients in Europe to date".

The Daily Telegraph says social distancing measures “could be indefinite” as Government ministers formulate a strategy to begin easing lockdown restrictions in May.

The UK will not be back to normal until a vaccine becomes available in 12-18 months time, according to the Daily Mail.

But The Times leads with a British scientist claiming that a vaccine “could be ready by September”.

The Times leads with a British scientist claiming that a vaccine "could be ready by September".

The i weekend leads with the Health Secretary’s plea for Britons to stay inside over Easter, while the Daily Mirror says NHS staff are still seeking more protective gear.

The US and G20 have made plans for the “largest oil supply agreement in history” in a bid to steady the global market in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the FT Weekend.

The US and G20 have made plans for the "largest oil supply agreement in history" in a bid to steady the global market in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the FT Weekend.

And the Daily Star says former Liverpool player and manager Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for Covid-19.