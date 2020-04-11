Boris Johnson’s fiance sent him letters and baby scans to lift his spirits during his time in intensive care.

Carrie Symonds sent the Prime Minister daily updates, including images of their unborn child, as he struggled with coronavirus at St Thomas’ hospital in central London, a Downing Street source confirmed to the PA news agency.

The couple have not seen each other since he was admitted to hospital almost a week ago, according to a report in the Sun newspaper.

Environmental campaigner Ms Symonds, who is due to give birth in two months, has also been ill with coronavirus-like symptoms in recent weeks, but has not been tested.

Mr Johnson, 55, was transferred to intensive care on Monday after his condition worsened, but he was discharged back to a ward on Thursday.

Number 10 has since confirmed he is able to take short walks as he begins his recovery.

A spokeswoman said on Saturday that he “continues to make very good progress” in his recovery.

During his time in intensive care, the Conservative Party leader watched films to keep himself entertained.

A Downing Street source said British comedy classic Withnail & I were among those the PM re-visited, while also watching Love Actually for the first time.

During the December election, Mr Johnson parodied a scene from the Richard Curtis number in which he scrawled campaign messaging on white placards while standing in a doorway, mirroring the actions of Andrew Lincoln’s character in the movie.

Other Hollywood pictures loaded on to an iPad for the PM by No 10 staff included Groundhog Day, Home Alone and Lord of the Rings.

Police on patrol outside St Thomas’ Hospital (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sudoku is also keeping him busy and there are said to be thousands of get well cards from well-wishers boxed-up ready for him to read.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is currently in charge of running the Government, with aides reportedly expecting Mr Johnson to be out for as long as a month.

Mr Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson, has called for his son to “take time” to get better.

Speaking on Friday, the former MEP told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “He must rest up. I don’t think you can say this is out of the woods now.

“He has to take time. I cannot believe you can walk away from this and get straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins without a period of readjustment.”