A 99-year-old former guardsman who survived three years in a German prisoner of war camp has been clapped out of hospital after recovering from Covid-19.

Albert Chambers, who will be 100 in July, is now “fit and well” according to Tickhill Road Hospital, in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

Mr Chambers was admitted to Doncaster Royal Infirmary after breaking his arm in a fall, but showed signs of coronavirus after he was moved to Tickhill Road for rehabilitation.

He was a Coldstream Guard in the Second World War and, at one time, helped to protect Buckingham Palace.

But he was wounded in Germany and spent three years in a prisoner of war camp, the hospital said.

Liverpool fan Mr Chambers, from Doncaster, said he was “a very lucky man” as he was discharged on Friday.

He said: “When I get home I’m going to tell all of my neighbours how marvellous the nurses are here.

“I want to say thank you very much to them.

“I appreciate every bit of what they have done for me. They couldn’t have been any better.”

His grandson, Stephen Gater, said Marks & Spencer strawberry trifles kept his grandfather going.

He said: “My grandad is amazing. He’s pretty incredible. He’s not only survived the war and being in prison camp, now he’s won the battle with coronavirus.”

Nurse Paige Lax said: “Albert has been a wonderful patient. He’s fought to get better. He wanted to get back home. He’s pretty amazing.”