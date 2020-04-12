Celebrity tenor and musical theatre star Alfie Boe urged people to have “courage to carry on” through the coronavirus crisis, as he delivered an exclusive medley session from his bedroom.

The West End star also reminded those feeling alone and overwhelmed during the lockdown that they should reach out to their neighbours if they were struggling.

His performance was part of a series of live mini-concerts – Royal Albert Home – organised by the Royal Albert Hall, to provide a “virtual window” for audiences and raise money for the venue which has closed due to the pandemic.

Boe performed a selection of songs from various shows and artists including Bring Him Home from Les Miserables and Light Up by Snow Patrol, dressed in a casual sweatshirt – a departure from his usual tuxedoed appearance.

Welcome to #RoyalAlbertHome!Alfie Boe is live now 📡https://t.co/BP90asICMv — Royal Albert Home (@RoyalAlbertHall) April 12, 2020

“I hope this brings a bit of hope into your lives. I like people to get up and dance at my shows,” he said. “Even though I can’t hear you or see you I do expect you to sing along and to dance along.

“I’ve got the love of my family. Our control in the face of this virus – that’s bigger than all of us at the moment.

“If you’re feeling alone, if you’re overwhelmed, reach out. If you’re fortunate to help in any small way – do it.

The singer, who received an OBE for services to music and charity in 2019, said that he wanted to “show up” for his fans and hoped that the performance helped “in a small way.”

Alfie Boe with his OBE medal presented by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“We’re all connected, we’re all neighbours and we all have a love for one another. If you need help, ask. Please, call out,” he said.

“We have to remember those people we have lost and loved. I look forward to the next time I can stand on stage and we can all be together.”

Mr Boe has performed at the Royal Albert Hall on numerous occasions, most recently alongside Danielle De Niese in a celebration of songs of the stage in October 2019.

His bedroom set comes as Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli gave his own performance in the Duomo cathedral in Milan with no audience in attendance.

Bocelli said he would “cherish the emotion” of the unprecedented and profound experience which would stay among his “dearest memories of all time.”