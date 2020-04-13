Prime Minister Boris Johnson expresses his gratitude to the NHS following his hospital discharge in many of Easter Monday’s front pages.

The Times leads with Mr Johnson’s words on his precarious position following an admission to intensive care with coronavirus symptoms.

The Times 13/4/20Boris Johnson, pale and thinner after his ordeal, thanked NHS staff for saving his life and said the fight must go on. Photo : Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/tnQbHmCuJW — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) April 12, 2020

The Daily Telegraph carries a similar line, with Mr Johnson saying he understands the pressure that the NHS is under as it deals with the pandemic.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph, Boris Johnson: 'For 48 hours things could have gone either way for me' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/0lEl0XbIuJ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 12, 2020

The Guardian focuses on the death toll from Covid-19 passing 10,000 as ministers are being criticised over access for personal protective equipment for healthcare and care home staff.

Guardian front page, Monday 13 April 2020: Ministers under fire over protective kit as UK death toll reaches 10,000 pic.twitter.com/dHIclz2yxD — The Guardian (@guardian) April 12, 2020

The Financial Times leads on the prospect of a debt moratorium for the poorest countries as the world hopes to avoid a crisis in emerging markets.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 13 April https://t.co/lryRmIdlu7 pic.twitter.com/lL3vSYK41U — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 12, 2020

The i carries Mr Johnson’s praise for two nurses in particular, one from New Zealand and another from Portugal.

Monday's front page: PM thanks 'astonishing' care of the nurse who saved his life #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zWSeoKOpgW — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 12, 2020

While The Sun calls the pair “BoJo’s angels” and the Daily Express quotes Mr Johnson as saying that NHS heroes are “the beating heart of this country”.

Tomorrow's front page: Boris Johnson hails ICU nurses who stayed by his bed for 48hourshttps://t.co/eRkeBIpaxR pic.twitter.com/9Cayzz1QiJ — The Sun (@TheSun) April 12, 2020

The Daily Mirror writes that Britain’s death toll from Covid-19 could be the worst in Europe.

While the Daily Mail leads with what it calls a “fiasco” over some safety kit being imported from China which has failed safety tests.

And the Daily Star leads on criticism of Ross Kemp who is reported to be filming a new show in an intensive care unit.