The quiet of the coronavirus lockdown in Israel has cleared the way for packs of jackals to take over an urban oasis in the heart of Tel Aviv.
Each spring, Hayarkon Park usually comes alive with joggers, children playing, young families and 20-somethings picnicking and sunbathing, but these days virtually the only sign of life in the sprawling park is the jackals.
The animals arrive just before nightfall, but while they may look like they are having fun – lying in the grass and chasing after one another – experts say they are desperately looking for food.