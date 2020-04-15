President Donald Trump said he is open to some states “reopening” before federal social distancing guidelines expire at the end of month.

The comments came as he appeared to walk back his claim of absolute authority to decide when the time was right to act.

Hours after suggesting that the bipartisan concerns of governors about his assertion of power would amount to an insurrection, Mr Trump abruptly reversed course on Tuesday, saying he would leave it to governors to determine the right time and manner to revive activity in their states.

He said he would be speaking with governors, probably on Thursday, to discuss his plans.

“The governors are responsible,” Mr Trump said. “They have to take charge.”

Still, he insisted, “The governors will be very, very respectful of the presidency”.

Democratic and Republican governors had sounded the alarm after Trump asserted on Monday that he and he alone would determine when and how to reopen the economy, despite clear constitutional limitations on federal powers.

Mr Trump said on Tuesday he would be authorising governors “of each individual state to implement a reopening — and a very powerful reopening — plan of their state at a time and in a matter as most appropriate.”

The president added that he would support moves by states that have not been hit hard by the outbreak to ease restrictions even before federal guidelines on social distancing expire April 30.

Mr Trump said the country would open up “in beautiful little pieces,” adding that some states with low rates of infection ”have fewer people and they have lots of room.”

It is unclear if any states are actively considering reopening their economies before May 1.

In a departure from recent tradition, Mr Trump ended his daily briefing without turning the mic over to federal health experts, who have cautioned against moving too quickly to restart economic activity.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, told The Associated Press earlier on Tuesday that the country is “not there yet” when it comes to the kind of testing and contact tracing needed to begin reopening the economy.

Mr Trump outlined a vision in which workers would be tested, perhaps on a weekly basis, and governors would test travellers arriving at their states’ borders.

But the US is nowhere near having that kind of infrastructure, with testing still largely reserved for those with serious symptoms and results taking days to learn.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been working with other federal officials to develop detailed plans for how reopening should occur, including determining what measures will need to be tracked and what conditions met before such steps occur.

Still, Mr Trump warned that he would be monitoring the performance of governors, and signalled he might blame them if he believes their actions slow the pace of what he hopes will be a robust economic recovery.

“If they don’t do a good job we’re going to come down on them hard,” the president said.