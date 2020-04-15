A housekeeper who died after contracting Covid-19 has been remembered as a “much-loved colleague” by her hospital.

Cheryl Williams, who worked as a housekeeper on an elderly patient ward at North Middlesex University Hospital in Edmonton, north London, died on Sunday.

Sharing a picture of Ms Williams on Facebook, the NHS trust said her contribution to patient care at the hospital was “irreplaceable”.

North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust said: “With greatest sadness, we can confirm the death of our much-loved colleague Cheryl Williams.

“As a ward housekeeper on one of our care of the elderly wards, Cheryl was a lynchpin of the care, comfort, and compassion that our patients and local people value so highly, and her personal contribution to patient care is irreplaceable.

“Her family, friends and colleagues at North Middlesex University Hospital will miss her more than words can describe.

“We would kindly ask for you to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

In a tribute on Twitter, colleague Omodele Olowokere said the death of Ms Williams had “left a vacuum” on the ward.

“It is with great sadness and heavy heart to share the news that our colleague Cheryl passed away last night,” she said.

“The entire Charles Coward team are devastated about the loss. You have left a vacuum for us.

“Our heartfelt condolences to your family and friends.”