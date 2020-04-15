Anyone lucky enough to be able to take their daily exercise in woodland could be greeted this week by the spring arrival of bluebells.

The perennial plant is found from north-west Spain to the UK and Ireland and its delicate blue flowers have already been spotted across the South East. Here they are pictured in early morning light at Micheldever wood in Hampshire.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Earlier in the week, walkers could enjoy the floral carpets in Wanstead Park in north-east London as it put on its own show of bluebells.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Even as the sun rose, the Micheldever wood provided restful scenes to those venturing out early.

(Andrew Matthews (PA)

(Andrew Matthews (PA)

Meanwhile, there was an eye-catching moment in Northumberland where the Coquet Lighthouse on Coquet Island, a protected RSPB reserve, off the coast of Amble, provided a stark contrast to the rising sun.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)