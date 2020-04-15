A 90-year-old woman hopes to raise £10,000 for the NHS and a hospice by climbing the equivalent of a Highland mountain on her stairs.

Margaret Payne plans to climb the height of Suilven and has worked out it will take 282 trips upstairs to cover the 2,398ft.

She started the challenge on Easter Sunday and expects it to take around two months to complete.

Suilven is one of Scotland’s most recognisable mountains due to its unusual outline (Scottish Wildlife Trust/PA)

Mrs Payne, who lives in Ardvar, Sutherland, first climbed Suilven aged 15 in 1944 with her sister Elizabeth when the pair were evacuated to Glencanisp, Lochinver.

She was inspired to take on the stair-climbing challenge to raise funds for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic and also for Highland Hospice in return for their support over the years, including for her husband Jim who died on Christmas Day last year.

Mrs Payne wrote on her fundraising page: “I have now lived in the Highlands for over 40 years and I would like to raise funds to support the NHS in particular at this difficult time and especially in return for the extraordinary support we have received personally at Ardvar.”

Margaret Payne has already raised more than £1,800 (Payne family/PA)

She added: “In addition we are giving some support to the Highland Hospice.

“Here we go … starting Easter Sunday …. 3 flights before lunch today 👍 Raining and windy outside but warm going up and down the stairs!”

So far, Mrs Payne has raised more than £1,800 of her total.