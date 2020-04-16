The Duke of Sussex has video-called families caring for seriously ill children at home to learn how they are coping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry, in his role as patron of WellChild, heard about the challenges of social isolation and the fears of families reliant on carers helping with round-the-clock medical care.

The charity said the duke, who has quit as a working royal and is living in the US, also heard how many, who have not been included on vulnerable lists, were struggling to access support and basic supplies.

Harry called on the Government to do more to help the families – a stance that would have been difficult as a working HRH – during the 30-minute chat.

The duke, who is in Los Angeles with the Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, told about feeling guilty at having so much family time.

“I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys,” he said, referencing his own experience of “having one kid at 11 months old”.

He added: “There are a hell of a lot of positives happening. Being able to have family time – so much family time that you almost think ‘Do I feel guilty having so much family time?’

“But you have got to celebrate those moments when you are just rolling around on the floor in hysterics.”

The Sussexes with baby Archie (Toby Melville/PA)

Harry praised the families as “super parents” for their commitment to their children’s needs.

The duke said: “You are asked to do extraordinary things every single day. How you do it I will never know… Talk about super parents – super mums, super dads. It’s amazing.”

He added: “I have so much respect for all you guys.”

The duke asked to see the children and sent a message of encouragement to the families.

“Full respect to every single one of you. This is hard on everyone, but it is especially hard on you. I know that WellChild are doing everything they can to support you,” the duke said.

He added: “Hopefully, through this video and other things we can make it more clear and obvious to Government and everybody else that you guys are in the ‘vulnerable’ bracket and WellChild needs more help.

“It is really nice to see you all smiling and happy. Keep going, keep the morale up, keep yourselves busy, keep being creative, dare yourself to try new hobbies and I hope to see you all again very, very soon.”

Harry at the annual WellChild Awards (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Queen’s grandson also spoke about how he coping with lockdown, saying: “Not too bad. I think it’s certainly strange times.

“Everyone is experiencing the same thing in a very unique way. The longer this goes on for I imagine the harder it is for each and every one of you.”

Among those on the call were Craig Hatch from Cockermouth in Cumbria who cares for his 21-year-old son Fraser who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy, neuro-muscular scoliosis, osteoporosis, chronic lung disorder and type 1 diabetes.

Mr Hatch said: “It’s scary. We are frightened because we know that if the virus gets in our house and if Fraser contracts the virus, the implications are quite severe.”

Craig Hatch and his son Fraser (WellChild/PA)

WellChild nurse Rachel Gregory, who supports children and young people who require long term ventilation across Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire, highlighted the worries that families have about letting external carers into their home.

Ms Gregory said: “These children need round-the-clock care, 24 hours a day. You can’t expect parents to do that on their own.

“They have to open their doors at this vulnerable time to external carers, which is a huge concern for them.”

She also told the duke about the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment.

“The guidelines come out, but often the supply seems to be lacking or slow to be fulfilled. If we can get that as an issue sorted, first and foremost, then there can be an element of reassurance for families and for the carers that they can carry on,” she said.

Leanne Cooper from Lincoln, whose 13-year-old daughter Sophie has cerebral palsy, dystonia, scoliosis and multiple complex medical needs and has to take 45 medications a day, said of her experience during lockdown: “It’s terrifying in a nutshell.”

She added: “If we’re in a position where carers can’t come to work because they might be symptomatic, there is no way we would survive when Sophie needs care seven nights a week, seven days a week, 24 hours a day.”

WellChild is the national charity for sick children.