A 60-year-old man has become the first coronavirus patient to leave the intensive care ward of a hospital in South Wales.

Jeff Morgan, from Merthyr Tydfil, was applauded by staff at Prince Charles Hospital in his hometown on Thursday morning in a video posted online.

The clip shows around 20 hospital staff in full PPE standing and clapping as Mr Morgan, who is also wearing a face mask, is wheeled out of the ITU ward on his bed.

Our first COVID patient out of ITU at Prince Charles Hospital today. ❤️ Our multidisciplinary team at PCH are clapping their first patient out of ITU and returning to the ward. Great time work! Well done all! pic.twitter.com/F6EpMPXxOP — Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB (@CwmTafMorgannwg) April 16, 2020

One staff member appears to present him his wedding ring which he allows to be put on before giving a thumbs up to clinicians who line the corridor.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, who posted the video clip, said Mr Morgan came to the hospital on April 3 before he was admitted to ITU five days later on April 8 and ventilated.

The health board has so far had 1,046 confirmed Covid-19 cases.