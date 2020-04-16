The Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall have written to Second World War veteran Captain Tom Moore, whose fundraising efforts have captured the heart of the nation.

William has also made an undisclosed donation to the 99-year-old’s appeal, which has raised more £14 million for the NHS, Kensington Palace has said.

Captain Moore has been walking lengths of his garden and originally set himself the target of 100, reaching his goal on Thursday.

But he has kept striding, at the Bedfordshire home where he lives with his family, and plans to carry on as donations continue to pour in.

His actions have won him plaudits from all areas with Boris Johnson, convalescing after spending a period in intensive care with Covid-19, looking at ways to honour the former Second World War veteran.

99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore, with (left to right) grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia (Joe Giddens/PA)

Originally from Keighley in West Yorkshire, Cpt Moore trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the Army for the Second World War, rising to captain and serving in India and Burma.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman told a Westminster briefing: “From his military contributions to his support for NHS staff, Tom has demonstrated a lifetime of bravery and compassion.

“The Prime Minister will certainly be looking at ways to recognise Tom’s heroic efforts.”

William, has followed in the footsteps of his father the Prince of Wales, who is a well known letter writer, and penned a note to Mr Moore.

Its contents are not known, but it is likely he wrote to praise the 99-year-old who, speaking at the finish line, said he felt “fine” and that he was “surrounded by the right sort of people”.