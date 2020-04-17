Passengers will only be allowed to board London’s buses using the middle door in a new pandemic measure announced by Transport for London (TfL).

Middle-door only boarding will be temporarily introduced from Monday to protect drivers and keep passengers safe from the coronavirus, the operator said in a statement.

The changes follow concerns due to the 15 bus workers in the capital who have died after testing positive to Covid-19.

Middle-door only entry will be introduced on London’s buses from Monday (Transport for London/PA)

TfL’s director of bus operations Claire Mann said: “Bus drivers are pivotal in ensuring critical workers like NHS staff and grocery workers can perform the vital roles they do during this national emergency.

“Their efforts are nothing short of heroic, and it is essential that we leave no stone unturned when looking to protect them.”

TfL trialled the boarding change on 140 buses across nine routes, with the operator saying it was “confident” that the low number of people travelling meant people could keep a safe distance between each other.

Limited use of London’s buses by essential workers had led the number of people travelling to “plummet” by about 85%, TfL added.

Passengers will not need to touch in after boarding and are asked not to approach the driver.

Existing measures to protect drivers and passengers include signage directing people away from seats near drivers, improved protective screens around the cab and regular announcements reminding those on board of the need to maintain social distancing.

TfL said it was also considering creating a “completely sealed partition” between drivers and passengers.

Earlier, a trade union official called for drivers to be issued with personal protective equipment.

And a South London bus driver identified only as Lorraine, 62, said last week in an online video she was “proud to do her job” but “frightened to die” as she begged the Government to do more to help protect transport staff.