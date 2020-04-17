The Duke of Cambridge has confessed he was worried when the Prince of Wales was diagnosed with Covid-19 and says the family are doing “everything we can” to protect the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

William’s admissions were made in an interview with his wife where they also joked about the challenges of home schooling their children and the “ups and downs” of living in lockdown.

And the couple revealed like the rest of the country they are staying in touch with members of their family via video calls.

The duke also praised veteran fundraiser Captain Tom Moore who has raised millions for the NHS walking lengths of his garden describing him as an “absolute legend”.

Talking about his father, who suffered from mild symptoms of Covid-19 and recovered after a period of self-isolation, William told the BBC: “I have to admit at first I was quite concerned, he fits the profile of somebody, at the age he’s at, which is, you know, fairly risky, and so I was a little bit worried.

“But my father has had many chest infections, colds and things like that over the years and so I thought to myself (if) anybody’s going to be able to beat this it’s going to be him.”

The duke said he was reassured by doctors and friends who advised him by the time Charles reported his symptoms he was “probably past the worst of it”, and his mind was put at rest after speaking to his father but at his age of 71 “you do worry a bit more”.

The Queen, 93, has been staying at Windsor Castle, with the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, as a precaution for a number of weeks and the duke said he also has concerns for his grandparents.

William has experience of being a frontline worker as he flew air ambulance helicopters (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

William said: “And obviously I think very carefully about my grandparents – who are the age they’re at, we’re doing everything we can to make sure that they’re isolated away and protected from this.

“But it does worry me, what’s going to happen to a lot of the vulnerable, high-risk people who are going potentially to have to isolate away for quite some time.”