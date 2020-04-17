Liverpool FC players including Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson have sent a thank you message to an NHS trust in Kent.

The letter, signed by 23 of the Merseyside team’s footballers and manager Jurgen Klopp, pays tribute to the “amazing work” done by staff at Medway NHS Foundation Trust.

The trust runs Medway Maritime Hospital, which serves more than 424,000 people and has been on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The message came after Liverpool fan and associate director of procurement Dan Small reached out to the club directly.

⚽️ Thanks for the message, @LFC, and well done to @sidnbern, our #LFC mad Associate Director of Procurement, for arranging this! We think it might put a smile on the face a few people across @Medway_NHS_FT, including @JamesDevineNHS, @KarenMc22865841 and @84sterbz ❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/8UtLuc2wKI — Medway NHS FT (@Medway_NHS_FT) April 17, 2020

The touching thank you note was posted on the trust’s verified Twitter account on Friday morning.

It says: “To all staff at Medway NHS Foundation Trust.

“Thank you all for your amazing work you all do.

“Best wishes from all the players and staff at Liverpool Football Club.

“You’ll never walk alone!”

It bears the signatures of Alisson Becker, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Adrian, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino, Jurgen Klopp, Joel Matip, Fabinho, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dejan Lovren, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Adam Lallana, Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg.

Medway NHS Foundation Trust chief executive James Devine said: “It was fantastic to receive this message from Liverpool Football Club and I know that it will certainly please many of our hard-working staff members who follow the Reds!

“As a fan myself, it means so much to hear these words of support from the club at this time.

“We’ve seen so many wonderful donations and messages come in over the last few weeks. We are incredibly grateful for all the kindness that has been shown and we extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone.”