A team of community-minded cleaners are helping to keep people safe during the coronavirus crisis.

Jake Anthony, 27, and his team from City Cleaning Specialists, have been out and about in protective gear disinfecting public areas of Southampton city centre and beyond.

While many in the area have been staying inside as the pandemic continues, they have been keen to do their bit for the community.

They have been cleaning and sanitising benches, public play areas and other street furniture, using the company’s equipment free of charge.

Jake Anthony of City Cleaning Specialists (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Anthony said: “We are literally just doing our bit, just community spirit. Just giving something back to the community, really.

“Let’s give the community some hope.”

He and his team were out in Eastleigh town centre in Hampshire on Saturday morning, wearing their white protective gear as they disinfected public areas.

Mr Anthony added: “We have had a few people beep their horns, a few people clapping. It’s been amazing.”

Members of the City Cleaning Specialists team in Eastleigh (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He said if he could save just one person from getting Covid-19 it would all have been worth it, and vowed to keep going until the virus is “well and truly out the way”.

City Cleaning Specialists uses a specialist soft wash machine, which only 25 people in the the UK are certified to use, Mr Anthony said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by members of the community to raise money for cleaning supplies: gofundme.com/f/help-jake-sanitise-southampton039s-public-spaces