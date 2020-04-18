A singer performed an emotional concert for carers and residents at a home where 14 people have died after suffering Covid-19 symptoms.

Local people have supported staff and residents at Stanley Park home in Stanley, County Durham, with cakes, flowers and cards, and its owners have praised employees for their “brilliant” attitude.

Local photographer Kelly Matthews organised a show outside the home on Friday, with wedding singer Deborah Taylor-Smith performing live as people watched from inside or on a balcony.

Singer Deborah Taylor-Smith (Love Photography/PA)

Residents sang and danced with carers during the hour-long set which included Somewhere Over The Rainbow and The White Cliffs Of Dover.

The Vera Lynn tribute singer said: “It was phenomenal to see them singing, dancing and smiling, and to see such joy in a dark time. It was an incredible feeling.

“It is emotional to think what they must be going through, how scared and anxious they must all be.”

The concert was organised after the care home was badly hit by coronavirus (Love Photography/PA)

Ms Matthews said she was moved to organise the event because she wanted to do something positive for the home.

She said: “I knew it was going to be emotional, and people started coming into their gardens to hear it, and the looks on the carers’ and residents’ faces were just lovely.”

Local people have rallied to support the home and its staff, and have put ribbons in a tree to show they are thinking of everyone there.

A resident listens to the performance (Love Photography/PA)

The home’s manager Christine Dudley said: “My team have been absolutely amazing. Despite grieving for the people they’ve supported for so long, they have continued to deliver the very best of care and to be there for each other and the families of those who have passed away.

“Stanley has always been a very close-knit community and we are touched that local people are thinking of us all in this way.

“We have been blown away by how supportive everyone in the local community has been with cards, cakes and flowers and this latest very kind gesture will provide another huge boost to morale.”