The White House and Congress are nearing an agreement on an aid package of up to $450 billion (£360 billion) to boost a cash-strapped small-business loan programme and add funds for hospitals and Covid-19 testing.

“We’re getting close to a deal,” President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

With small-business owners reeling from the coronavirus outbreak, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier on Sunday he was hopeful of a deal that could get the Small Business Administration program back up by midweek.

“I think we’re very close to a deal today. I’m hopeful that we can get that done,” he said.

Under the emerging deal there would be $300 billion (£240 billion) for the small-business payroll programme, and $50 billion (£40 billion) would be available for a small business disaster fund.

Additionally, it would bring $75 billion (£60 billion) for hospitals and $25 billion (£20 billion) for testing, according to those involved in the talks.

But additional aid to state and local governments would be left out, Mr Mnuchin said.

Democrats have been keen to boost funding to cash-strapped states and local governments whose revenues have cratered, but the issue threatened to provoke fights between large, high-tax states like California and New York and smaller states more typically run by Republicans.

“The president is willing to consider that in the next bill, but wants to get this over the finish line with a focus on small businesses, hospitals and testing,” Mr Mnuchin said.

The President has also said he will use the Defence Production Act to increase manufacturing of swabs used to test for the coronavirus.

Many governors have for weeks urged the White House to further evoke federal powers to increase private industry’s production of medical supplies as health officials work to slow the spread of the virus.

Mr Trump has generally been reluctant to do so.

But the president said during a briefing on Sunday evening that he would use the measure to increase production of swabs and that he would soon announce production reaching 10 million per month.

To emphasise the point, Mr Trump waved a swab in front of reporters.

He also said Vice President Mike Pence would hold a call with governors on Monday to discuss testing and send a list of lab facilities in their states.