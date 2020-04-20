JLS have announced a free performance for the “health heroes” of the NHS as part of their comeback tour.

The boy band – Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill – will host a matinee concert on Saturday November 28 at the Birmingham Resorts World Arena.

The show is due to take place during the second half of their much-awaited Beat Again comeback tour and will celebrate the efforts made by the UK’s healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams, whose mother received treatment for multiple sclerosis on the NHS, said: “I have always championed and extended my gratitude to the NHS at every opportunity possible, from the way that the incredible nurses had supported my mother through her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

“I am so incredibly proud that my JLS brothers and I are able to come together, to put on a special show for all of the NHS superheros on the frontline.”

Speaking on behalf of the group, Gill added: “We can never be too grateful for the NHS.

“The privilege of free healthcare from professionals who have studied for many years to obtain the knowledge and skills to keep us healthy cannot be underestimated; and not just in the face of adverse times as we are facing now.

“With multiple close friends who are doctors in the NHS and my mum who has worked as part of the NHS for over 25 years, it’s incredibly important for us to give back to our health heroes.”

JLS perform at the Capital Rocks charity evening (Chris Radburn/PA)

All NHS frontline staff that work within NHS hospitals across the UK including doctors, nurses, support workers, ambulance staff, porters and cleaners will be eligible for tickets.

The band are also offering tickets to charities and organisations they have personal affiliations with.

JLS found fame in 2008 when they were contestants on The X Factor.

They were runner-ups but went on to release four albums – JLS, Outta This World, Jukebox and Evolution – before splitting in 2013.

Last year, Williams told how he went through a “horrific” experience when he was accused of rape, which he was cleared of.

Jurors unanimously acquitted Williams in May 2019.

Tickets will be available from 6pm on Wednesday.