Coronavirus lockdown fines have been issued after a police helicopter was scrambled to deal with submerged boaters.

Hinckley Police in Leicestershire said officers were called to reports of a break-in at a boat house at 9.30pm on Saturday.

The force said it found no signs of a break-in at Thornton Reservoir but spotted two men making their way across the water in a boat without a paddle.

In a Facebook post, police said a helicopter was scrambled and spotted the men completely submerged in the water.

The men have been handed a fixed-penalty notice (Hinckley Police/PA)

After the helicopter guided officers to where the men were hidden, an ambulance was sent to the scene to “help warm the two individuals up”.

The force said the men would be dealt with for breaching Covid-19 legislation and their anti-social behaviour.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said the pair had since been issued fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus legislation.

In the post, police said: “It appears despite the signs letting people know the reservoir is closed the boat ride was just too appealing.

“Hopefully they will learn a very valuable lesson.”